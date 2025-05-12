KFOR Soldiers conduct training with Kosovo Search and Rescue Association

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force 34 mission joined together with members of the Kosovo Search and Rescue Association to conduct joint training at Arxhena Mountain Resort, Brod, Kosovo, May 2-4, 2025. This exchange of training is intended to increase the preparedness and cooperation between KFOR and local emergency first responder agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. James Mason)