KFOR Soldiers conduct training with Kosovo Search and Rescue Association

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force 34 mission joined together with members of the Kosovo Search and Rescue Association to conduct joint training at Arxhena Mountain Resort, Brod, Kosovo, May 2-4, 2025. This exchange of training is intended to increase the preparedness and cooperation between KFOR and local emergency first responder agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. James Mason)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 08:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962841
|VIRIN:
|250504-A-PO971-7257
|Filename:
|DOD_111001388
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|DRAGASH, ZZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
