    KFOR Soldiers conduct training with Kosovo Search and Rescue Association

    DRAGASH, KOSOVO

    05.04.2025

    Video by Capt. James Mason 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force 34 mission joined together with members of the Kosovo Search and Rescue Association to conduct joint training at Arxhena Mountain Resort, Brod, Kosovo, May 2-4, 2025. This exchange of training is intended to increase the preparedness and cooperation between KFOR and local emergency first responder agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. James Mason)

    nato
    kfor
    41ibct
    national guard
    StrongerTogether

