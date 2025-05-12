Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962838" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Cpt. Curtis Vanhorn, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry Squadron, explains the next-generation battlefield capabilities of the new systems from the Transforming in Contact (TiC) modernization initiative, during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 16, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 builds and validates 3rd Infantry Division's TiC construct to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)