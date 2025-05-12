Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpt. Curtis Vanhorn, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry Squadron, explains the next-generation battlefield capabilities of the new systems from the Transforming in Contact (TiC) modernization initiative, during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 16, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 builds and validates 3rd Infantry Division's TiC construct to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 08:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962838
    VIRIN: 250516-Z-VM883-1002
    Filename: DOD_111001347
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

