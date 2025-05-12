Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-501 Infantry Conducts Casualty Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Fallon 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment operate a casualty collection point as part of joint prolonged casualty care training during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
    Combined Resolve enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Fallon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962836
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-OP329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111001307
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-501 Infantry Conducts Casualty Training During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SPC Justin Fallon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin!

