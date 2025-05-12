U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment operate a casualty collection point as part of joint prolonged casualty care training during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
Combined Resolve enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Fallon)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 06:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962836
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-OP329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111001307
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-501 Infantry Conducts Casualty Training During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SPC Justin Fallon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.