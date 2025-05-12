Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5-7 Cavalry Squadron set up communications and tracking systems on the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle in order to evaluate next-generation battlefield capabilities as part of the Transforming in Contact modernization initiative during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 16, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-02, through Joint Multinational Readiness Center, leaves units better prepared for Large Scale Combat Operations and Multi-Domain Operations, achieving higher readiness levels by mastering complex, multinational scenarios, integrating cutting-edge technologies, and building interoperability with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 05:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962831
    VIRIN: 250516-Z-VM883-1001
    Filename: DOD_111001300
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative, by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    TiC
    Combined Resolve
    JMRC Hohenfels
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    7 ATC Train To Win

