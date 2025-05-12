Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5-7 Cavalry Squadron set up communications and tracking systems on the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle in order to evaluate next-generation battlefield capabilities as part of the Transforming in Contact modernization initiative during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 16, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-02, through Joint Multinational Readiness Center, leaves units better prepared for Large Scale Combat Operations and Multi-Domain Operations, achieving higher readiness levels by mastering complex, multinational scenarios, integrating cutting-edge technologies, and building interoperability with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).