U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5-7 Cavalry Squadron set up communications and tracking systems on the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle in order to evaluate next-generation battlefield capabilities as part of the Transforming in Contact modernization initiative during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 16, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-02, through Joint Multinational Readiness Center, leaves units better prepared for Large Scale Combat Operations and Multi-Domain Operations, achieving higher readiness levels by mastering complex, multinational scenarios, integrating cutting-edge technologies, and building interoperability with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 05:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962831
|VIRIN:
|250516-Z-VM883-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111001300
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative, by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.