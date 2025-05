Cavalry Soldiers Evaluate Next-Generation Battlefield Capabilities for Transforming in Contact Modernization Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5-7 Cavalry Squadron evaluate next-generation battlefield capabilities as part of the Transforming in Contact modernization initiative during Combined Resolve 25-02 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 16, 2025.Exercise Combined Resolve 25-02 provides a proving ground for rapid innovations, validating 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division’s ability to enhance warfighting readiness through accelerated system integration (US Army photo by Sgt. First Class Richard Hoppe, Released).