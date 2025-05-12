Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTERVIEW: Swift Response 25 HOSPEX SFC Emily Whisenhunt

    LITHUANIA

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen and Capt. Denny Mui

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    SFC Emily Whisenhunt from the 68th Theater Medical Command speaks about the mass casualty exercise as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 14, 2025. The mass casualty exercise is part of a larger field Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) for the 512th Field Hospital during DEFENDER 25.

    DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Denny Mui)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 03:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962824
    VIRIN: 250514-A-GJ107-1409
    Filename: DOD_111001273
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: LT

    This work, INTERVIEW: Swift Response 25 HOSPEX SFC Emily Whisenhunt, by SGT Kalypso Braynen and CPT Denny Mui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    SwordofFreedom
    CombatMedicine

