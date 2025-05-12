Body Bearers Caisson Refamiliarization Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Body Bearers take part in caisson refamiliarization training at Fort Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, May 14, 2025. Body Bearers perform funeral honors for Marines and their families at Arlington National Cemetery and fulfill other ceremonial commitments throughout the National Capital Region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).