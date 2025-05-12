Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Body Bearers Caisson Refamiliarization Training

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Body Bearers take part in caisson refamiliarization training at Fort Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, May 14, 2025. Body Bearers perform funeral honors for Marines and their families at Arlington National Cemetery and fulfill other ceremonial commitments throughout the National Capital Region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 21:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962819
    VIRIN: 250514-M-PE138-1001
    Filename: DOD_111001083
    Length: 00:10:55
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    caisson
    Marine Barrack Washington
    Caisson Horses

