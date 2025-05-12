200th RED HORSE Helps to Set the Theater in Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 200th RED HORSE Squadron, Ohio, is on a deployment for training at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, from March through June 2025. the 200th RHS is working with the 513th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron as part of the 356 Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group in Pacific Air Force’s efforts to set the theaters. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)