200th RED HORSE Helps to Set the Theater in Guam

The 200th RED HORSE Squadron, Ohio, is on a deployment for training at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, from March through June 2025. the 200th RHS is working with the 513th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron as part of the 356 Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group in Pacific Air Force’s efforts to set the theaters. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 21:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962818
|VIRIN:
|250402-Z-CC887-3100
|Filename:
|DOD_111001056
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
