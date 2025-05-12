Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200th RED HORSE Helps to Set the Theater in Guam

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    The 200th RED HORSE Squadron, Ohio, is on a deployment for training at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, from March through June 2025. the 200th RHS is working with the 513th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron as part of the 356 Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group in Pacific Air Force’s efforts to set the theaters. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 21:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962818
    VIRIN: 250402-Z-CC887-3100
    Filename: DOD_111001056
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: US

