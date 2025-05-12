Director, Marine Corps Staff, U.S. Marine, Lieutenant General Paul J. Rock Jr., gives a speech during the First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony, at Freedom Plaza, Washington D.C., May 16, 2025. The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the release of three individual commemorative stamps honoring the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine.
