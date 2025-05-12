Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Director, Marine Corps Staff, U.S. Marine, Lieutenant General Paul J. Rock Jr., gives a speech during the First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony, at Freedom Plaza, Washington D.C., May 16, 2025. The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the release of three individual commemorative stamps honoring the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 21:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962815
    VIRIN: 250516-M-PE138-1001
    Filename: DOD_111001016
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington dc
    USPS Military Stamp
    250 Stamps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download