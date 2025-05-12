Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. Guard hosts international interrogation competition to build readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Danny Hough 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Twenty-two Human Intelligence Collector teams from U.S. and allied forces competed in the fourth annual Army interrogation competition, Tranquil Storm, held at Louisiana National Guard Training Center in Pineville, April 28–May 2.
    The multi-component, multi-echelon event challenged intelligence Soldiers in leadership, tactical skills and technical tasks within a simulated large-scale combat operations environment. The goal: foster cohesion, build esprit de corps, and identify the Army’s top interrogation team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 19:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962810
    VIRIN: 250430-Z-EU703-1020
    Filename: DOD_111000759
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard hosts international interrogation competition to build readiness, by SGT Danny Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    Marine Corps
    National Guard
    Australian Defence Force
    Training Center Pineville
    Tranquil Storm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download