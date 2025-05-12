La. Guard hosts international interrogation competition to build readiness

Twenty-two Human Intelligence Collector teams from U.S. and allied forces competed in the fourth annual Army interrogation competition, Tranquil Storm, held at Louisiana National Guard Training Center in Pineville, April 28–May 2.
The multi-component, multi-echelon event challenged intelligence Soldiers in leadership, tactical skills and technical tasks within a simulated large-scale combat operations environment. The goal: foster cohesion, build esprit de corps, and identify the Army’s top interrogation team.
