Sgt. Nicholas Martinez from the 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade tells why he serves and shares his aspirations to earn his degree and become a Warrant Officer April 12 at the Altus Air Force Base Air Stampede Air Show. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 18:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962808
|VIRIN:
|250412-A-WX026-5499
|Filename:
|DOD_111000727
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Nicholas Martinez "Why We Serve", by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
