Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Nicholas Martinez "Why We Serve"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. Nicholas Martinez from the 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade tells why he serves and shares his aspirations to earn his degree and become a Warrant Officer April 12 at the Altus Air Force Base Air Stampede Air Show. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 18:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962808
    VIRIN: 250412-A-WX026-5499
    Filename: DOD_111000727
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Nicholas Martinez "Why We Serve", by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    why we serve
    75th Field Artillery
    2-4 FAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download