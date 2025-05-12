The 531st Hospital Center members practice treating patients on a 164th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III during the Vigilant Guard exercise May 15, 2025. Vigilant Guard provides a realistic training environment where military and civilian agencies can train together the way we operate in real emergencies. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman TraVonna Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 06:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962807
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-UM667-2969
|Filename:
|DOD_111000724
|Length:
|00:12:05
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
This work, Vigilant Guard C-17 Hospital, by SrA TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
