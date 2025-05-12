Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilant Guard C-17 Hospital

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman TraVonna Hawkins 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    The 531st Hospital Center members practice treating patients on a 164th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III during the Vigilant Guard exercise May 15, 2025. Vigilant Guard provides a realistic training environment where military and civilian agencies can train together the way we operate in real emergencies. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman TraVonna Hawkins)

