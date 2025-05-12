Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman TraVonna Hawkins 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Members of the 164th Airlift Wing perform an air refueling with the 134th Air Refueling Wing May 14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 06:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962806
    VIRIN: 250514-F-UM667-3799
    Filename: DOD_111000705
    Length: 00:12:32
    Location: SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Refueling, by SrA TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

