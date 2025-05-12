Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilant Guard C-17 Flight

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman TraVonna Hawkins 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    164th Airlift Wing flying over the Mississippi River during Vigilant Guard Exercise May 15, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 06:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962805
    VIRIN: 250515-F-UM667-7638
    Filename: DOD_111000704
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Guard C-17 Flight, by SrA TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nationalguard
    ReadyNow
    TennesseeNationalGuard
    VigilantGuard25
    TNVigilantGuard25
    VG25

