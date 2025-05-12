Chilean Tall Ship Esmeralda Visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — The Chilean Tall Ship Esmeralda moors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam May 16. This Chilean navy training ship is on a six-month deployment and will make numerous port visits to multiple countries. The ship has a crew of 280, with many of them being recent graduates of Chile’s naval academy who learn about navigation and seamanship during the deployment. The ship will host and participate in multiple professional engagements. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)