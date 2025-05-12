Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chilean Tall Ship Esmeralda Visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — The Chilean Tall Ship Esmeralda moors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam May 16. This Chilean navy training ship is on a six-month deployment and will make numerous port visits to multiple countries. The ship has a crew of 280, with many of them being recent graduates of Chile’s naval academy who learn about navigation and seamanship during the deployment. The ship will host and participate in multiple professional engagements. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962804
    VIRIN: 250516-N-VD165-9299
    Filename: DOD_111000703
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chilean Tall Ship Esmeralda Visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download