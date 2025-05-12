Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division - Salute from the Philippines

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    25th Infantry Division Soldiers saluting from the Philippines.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 18:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 962798
    VIRIN: 250515-A-MT359-8361
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111000681
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division - Salute from the Philippines, by SFC Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

