Director, Marine Corps Staff, U.S. Marine, Lieutenant General Paul J. Rock Jr., The Inspector General, U.S. Army, Lieutenant General Gregory, Director, Navy Staff, Vice Admiral Michael Boyle, and U.S. Postal Service, Military Programs Specialist, Martin Mieras give speeches during the First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony, at Freedom Plaza, Washington D.C., May 16, 2025. The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the release of three individual commemorative stamps honoring the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).
|05.16.2025
|05.16.2025 18:49
|B-Roll
|962796
|250516-M-PE138-2001
|DOD_111000676
|00:15:00
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
