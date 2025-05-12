Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Director, Marine Corps Staff, U.S. Marine, Lieutenant General Paul J. Rock Jr., The Inspector General, U.S. Army, Lieutenant General Gregory, Director, Navy Staff, Vice Admiral Michael Boyle, and U.S. Postal Service, Military Programs Specialist, Martin Mieras give speeches during the First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony, at Freedom Plaza, Washington D.C., May 16, 2025. The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the release of three individual commemorative stamps honoring the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962796
    VIRIN: 250516-M-PE138-2001
    Filename: DOD_111000676
    Length: 00:15:00
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    stamps
    HQMC
    250th Birthday
    United States Postal Service (USPS)

