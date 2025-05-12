video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962796" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Director, Marine Corps Staff, U.S. Marine, Lieutenant General Paul J. Rock Jr., The Inspector General, U.S. Army, Lieutenant General Gregory, Director, Navy Staff, Vice Admiral Michael Boyle, and U.S. Postal Service, Military Programs Specialist, Martin Mieras give speeches during the First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony, at Freedom Plaza, Washington D.C., May 16, 2025. The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the release of three individual commemorative stamps honoring the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).