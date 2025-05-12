Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun offloads more than $140.9 million in illegal narcotics at Port Everglades

    PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members aboard Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) offload more than 19,055 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, worth an estimated $140.9 million at Port Everglades, May 16, 2025. The seized contraband resulted from five interdictions in the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean by the crews of USCGC Calhoun and USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21). (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 250516-G-FH885-1001
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US

    USCG
    Illegal narcotics
    Law enforcment
    Atlantic Area
    Drug Offload
    USCGC Calhoun (WMSL 729)

