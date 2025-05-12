Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun offloads more than $140.9 million in illegal narcotics at Port Everglades

Crew members aboard Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) offload more than 19,055 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, worth an estimated $140.9 million at Port Everglades, May 16, 2025. The seized contraband resulted from five interdictions in the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean by the crews of USCGC Calhoun and USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21). (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)
