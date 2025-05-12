U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy held a change of responsibility ceremony May 16, 2025, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle took over as garrison command sergeant major from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, who has retired from the Army. The garrison command sergeant major is the senior enlisted advisor for the garrison and to the garrison commander. More than 100 people attended the event. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962788
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-VQ984-5023
|Filename:
|DOD_111000254
|Length:
|00:29:14
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Change of Responsibility, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.