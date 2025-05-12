Fort McCoy Change of Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962788" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy held a change of responsibility ceremony May 16, 2025, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle took over as garrison command sergeant major from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, who has retired from the Army. The garrison command sergeant major is the senior enlisted advisor for the garrison and to the garrison commander. More than 100 people attended the event. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)