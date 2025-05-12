Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Change of Responsibility

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy held a change of responsibility ceremony May 16, 2025, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle took over as garrison command sergeant major from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, who has retired from the Army. The garrison command sergeant major is the senior enlisted advisor for the garrison and to the garrison commander. More than 100 people attended the event. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 16:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962788
    VIRIN: 250516-A-VQ984-5023
    Filename: DOD_111000254
    Length: 00:29:14
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Fort McCoy
    Change of Reesponsibility

