Swift Response 25 HOSPEX MAJ Maeghan Ciampa

Major Maeghan Ciampa serves as the general surgeon for the 512th Field Hospital. She speaks about the mass casualty exercise as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 14, 2025. The mass casualty exercise is part of a larger field Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) for the 512th Field Hospital during DEFENDER 25.
DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Denny Mui)
