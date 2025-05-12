Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Safe Boating Week - Prepare for the Unexpected

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Fontenette and Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Randall Beach, a machinery technician at Coast Guard Station Buffalo, discusses the importance of preparing for the unexpected during National Safe Boating Week in Buffalo, New York, May 8, 2025. National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices to reduce accidents and save lives on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 15:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 962778
    VIRIN: 250508-G-GB631-1002
    Filename: DOD_111000032
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    TAGS

    USCG
    Great Lakes
    BSXW25

