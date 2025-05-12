National Safe Boating Week - Prepare for the Unexpected

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Randall Beach, a machinery technician at Coast Guard Station Buffalo, discusses the importance of preparing for the unexpected during National Safe Boating Week in Buffalo, New York, May 8, 2025. National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices to reduce accidents and save lives on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 15:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962778
|VIRIN:
|250508-G-GB631-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111000032
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.