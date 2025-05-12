National Safe Boating Week - BUI

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Gage Downer, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Erie, discusses the importance of boating under the influence during National Safe Boating Week in Erie, Pennsylvania, May 8, 2025. National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices to reduce accidents and save lives on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Fontenette)
|05.08.2025
|05.16.2025 15:38
|PSA
|962775
|250508-G-XT974-1001
|DOD_110999992
|00:00:38
|US
|0
|0
