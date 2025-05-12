Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Safe Boating Week - BUI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Fontenette and Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Gage Downer, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Erie, discusses the importance of boating under the influence during National Safe Boating Week in Erie, Pennsylvania, May 8, 2025. National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices to reduce accidents and save lives on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Fontenette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 15:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 962775
    VIRIN: 250508-G-XT974-1001
    Filename: DOD_110999992
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download