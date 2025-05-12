National Safe Boating Week - Float Plan

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Miller, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Niagara, discusses the importance of float plans during National Safe Boating Week in Youngstown, New York, May 7, 2025. National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices to reduce accidents and save lives on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)
