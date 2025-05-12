Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Badge & the Pre-Med

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    SPC Cristian Nunez, a Biomedical Equipment Technician at Irwin Army Community Hospital, has his eyes set on something much bigger than a badge. He’s chasing a dream to become an Army doctor—and the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) is a proving ground for that future. Nunez opens up about why this challenge matters to him, how it’s pushing him beyond his comfort zone, and what it means to be prepared to save lives on the battlefield.

    The EFMB is one of the Army’s most prestigious and difficult individual skill badges, awarded to those who demonstrate exceptional competence in tactical medical and Soldier skills. Candidates are tested on land navigation, casualty care under fire, medical evacuation techniques, and must endure grueling physical and mental trials. Historically, fewer than 1 in 3 candidates earn the badge, with pass rates ranging from 18 to 33 percent.

    Watch as SPC Nunez carries more than gear—he carries a vision for the future.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962771
    VIRIN: 250513-D-JU906-1002
    Filename: DOD_110999945
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Expert Field Medical Badge
    Army Medicine
    EFMB 2025

