The Badge & the Pre-Med

SPC Cristian Nunez, a Biomedical Equipment Technician at Irwin Army Community Hospital, has his eyes set on something much bigger than a badge. He’s chasing a dream to become an Army doctor—and the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) is a proving ground for that future. Nunez opens up about why this challenge matters to him, how it’s pushing him beyond his comfort zone, and what it means to be prepared to save lives on the battlefield.



The EFMB is one of the Army’s most prestigious and difficult individual skill badges, awarded to those who demonstrate exceptional competence in tactical medical and Soldier skills. Candidates are tested on land navigation, casualty care under fire, medical evacuation techniques, and must endure grueling physical and mental trials. Historically, fewer than 1 in 3 candidates earn the badge, with pass rates ranging from 18 to 33 percent.



Watch as SPC Nunez carries more than gear—he carries a vision for the future.