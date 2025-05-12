National Safe Boating Week - ECOS

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashlyn Schmidt, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Marblehead, discusses the importance of engine cut-off switches during National Safe Boating Week in Marblehead, Ohio, May 6, 2025. National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices to reduce accidents and save lives on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)
