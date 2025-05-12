National Safe Boating Week - Wear a Life Jacket

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Emma Redimarker, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Belle Isle, discusses the importance of life jackets during National Safe Boating Week in Detroit, Michigan, April 29, 2025. National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices to reduce accidents and save lives on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Fontenette)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 15:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962769
|VIRIN:
|250516-G-XT974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110999890
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.