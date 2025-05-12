Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustaining the Bomber: Phase Inspection in Action

    MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Airmen assigned to the 5th Maintenance Squadron conduct a Phase inspection on a B-52H Stratofortress at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May, 16, 2025. Phase inspections are thorough, regularly scheduled maintenance procedures that ensure the aircraft remains mission-ready and safe to operate. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 17:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962762
    VIRIN: 250516-F-LQ040-9382
    Filename: DOD_110999741
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining the Bomber: Phase Inspection in Action, by A1C Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

