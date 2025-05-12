Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interviews: 173rd Airborne Brigade Leads Multinational Airborne Operation During Swift Response 2025 in Lithuania

    GAIZIUNAI, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade exit a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules over Memel Drop Zone at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, during a joint forcible entry operation as part of Swift Response 2025, May 16, 2025.

    The airborne assault integrated 1,650 paratroopers from five NATO nations—including Germany, Italy, France, and the Netherlands—demonstrating the Alliance’s ability to rapidly project combat power without notice.

    Staff Sgt. Wesley Carlson, Infantryman
    “Any jump you walk away from is a good one,” said Carlson, infantryman. “We have to keep that partnership strong,” Carlson said. “We’ve got to keep those alliances strong and the only way to do that is by training.”

    “Anyone can do it,” Carlson said. “All you do is walk out. Gravity does the rest.”

    Spc. Donavan Smith, Infantryman
    “The weather is alright. The ground wasn’t as hard as I thought it was going to be,” Smith said.

    “I think airborne operations are important to continue to show our nations enemies that we have capabilities to do it,” Smith said.

    “I jump out of airplanes because it’s really fun,” Smith said. “It’s not for everybody, but it’s for me.”

    Capt. Dylan Vannostrand, Field Artillery Officer
    “Show our enemies what we can do, and we can do it with multinational forces to show them that we are partners,” said Vannostrand.

    “Show our enemies that we are a unified force and that if they mess with one of us, they’re going to mess with all of us,” said Vannostrand.

    As the U.S. Army’s only Airborne Brigade forward-stationed in Europe, the 173rd serves as the Contingency Response Force for U.S. European Command—able to deploy on short notice to deter aggression and defend NATO’s eastern flank. Swift Response, linked to Lithuania’s national exercise Iron Wolf, validated multinational warfighting readiness with combined air-land operations and medical support.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 14:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962758
    VIRIN: 250516-A-XY121-3694
    Filename: DOD_110999729
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: GAIZIUNAI, LT

