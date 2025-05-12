Bracer Forge FTX-3

Crew Chiefs in training from the 362 TRS participated in the newest Bracer Forge exercise. They learned TCCC, move, shoot, and communicate in the morning and followed up with a capstone search and rescue scenario in the afternoon.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962754
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110999652
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
