    Bracer Forge FTX-3

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Crew Chiefs in training from the 362 TRS participated in the newest Bracer Forge exercise. They learned TCCC, move, shoot, and communicate in the morning and followed up with a capstone search and rescue scenario in the afternoon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962754
    VIRIN: 250516-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_110999652
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bracer Forge FTX-3, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

