Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Thunderbirds Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform during the 2025 season at various locations across the United States. This year marks the 72nd year the Thunderbirds have been a team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962747
    VIRIN: 250516-F-XN197-8964
    Filename: DOD_110999515
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Thunderbirds Broll, by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force, thunderbirds, usafads, airshow, f16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download