    B-Roll: Panther Brigade Soldiers seize the objective from NATO Allies and partners during Swift Response

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a combined joint force-on-force combat training exercise in Setermoen, Norway May 15, 2025. The battalion, alongside U.S. Marines, in Setermoen, Norway May 15, 2025. The battalion, alongside U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, Norwegian soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, and Hungarian Rangers, conducted the training as part of Swift Response 25, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, to enhance joint interoperability, combat lethality, and operational readiness. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Panther Brigade Soldiers seize the objective from NATO Allies and partners during Swift Response, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Urban Operations Training
    Force on Force Training
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

