    Alligator oil wash in response to Well 59

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The ES&H mobile Rehabilitation Center clean residual oil from an alligator after it was rescued from the affect of an oil spill in Louisiana, May 15, 2025. The ES&H mobile Rehabilitation Center rapidly deploys to oil spill sites, providing critical on-site care and treatment for wildlife affected by pollution. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962742
    VIRIN: 051525-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110999491
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

