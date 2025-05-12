Alligator oil wash in response to Well 59

The ES&H mobile Rehabilitation Center clean residual oil from an alligator after it was rescued from the affect of an oil spill in Louisiana, May 15, 2025. The ES&H mobile Rehabilitation Center rapidly deploys to oil spill sites, providing critical on-site care and treatment for wildlife affected by pollution. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962742
|VIRIN:
|051525-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110999491
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.