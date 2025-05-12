Fleet Week New York 2025 Hype

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962733" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Promotional video for All Hands Network showcasing Fleet Week New York 2025. Fleet Week New York is a week-long, time-honored Navy tradtion. With over 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel showcasing their capabilities and equipment. These service members will participate in various community service events and enjoy the hospitality of the New York City area. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialists 2nd Class Christine Montgomery and 2nd Class Preston Cash)