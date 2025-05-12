Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2025 Hype

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Preston Cash and Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Promotional video for All Hands Network showcasing Fleet Week New York 2025. Fleet Week New York is a week-long, time-honored Navy tradtion. With over 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel showcasing their capabilities and equipment. These service members will participate in various community service events and enjoy the hospitality of the New York City area. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialists 2nd Class Christine Montgomery and 2nd Class Preston Cash)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962733
    VIRIN: 250516-N-TC847-7222
    Filename: DOD_110999415
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    FleetWeekNYC, AllHandsLive, USNavy, USMC, NavyNation250, FWNY2025

