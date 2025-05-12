Promotional video for All Hands Network showcasing Fleet Week New York 2025. Fleet Week New York is a week-long, time-honored Navy tradtion. With over 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel showcasing their capabilities and equipment. These service members will participate in various community service events and enjoy the hospitality of the New York City area. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialists 2nd Class Christine Montgomery and 2nd Class Preston Cash)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 13:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962733
|VIRIN:
|250516-N-TC847-7222
|Filename:
|DOD_110999415
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fleet Week New York 2025 Hype, by PO2 Preston Cash and PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
