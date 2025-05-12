Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Army’s best kept secret

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas and Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 329th Composite Watercraft Company, currently deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, keep the Joint Task Force Southern Guard Mission afloat. Despite being a smaller career field within the Army, the versatility of LCUs are becoming more vital to joint operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak and Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962732
    VIRIN: 250516-F-UE447-1001
    Filename: DOD_110999401
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army’s best kept secret, by SrA Christopher Ornelas and SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Army&rsquo;s best kept secret

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download