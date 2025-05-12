U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 329th Composite Watercraft Company, currently deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, keep the Joint Task Force Southern Guard Mission afloat. Despite being a smaller career field within the Army, the versatility of LCUs are becoming more vital to joint operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak and Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 14:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962732
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-UE447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110999401
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Army’s best kept secret, by SrA Christopher Ornelas and SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Army’s best kept secret
No keywords found.