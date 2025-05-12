The Army’s best kept secret

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 329th Composite Watercraft Company, currently deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, keep the Joint Task Force Southern Guard Mission afloat. Despite being a smaller career field within the Army, the versatility of LCUs are becoming more vital to joint operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak and Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)