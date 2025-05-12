1-67 Armor conducts attack-by-fire training during Combined Resolve 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962731" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to A and B Companies, 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct an attack-by-fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams tanks during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 in Hohenfels, Germany, May 16, 2025. NATO Allied and partner land forces can deploy anytime, anywhere. Combined Resolve 25-2 demonstrates multinational cooperation, integration, and readiness to promote peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Fallon, released)