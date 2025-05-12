1-67 Armor conducts attack-by-fire training during Combined Resolve 25-2

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to A and B Companies, 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct an attack-by-fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams tanks during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 in Hohenfels, Germany, May 16, 2025. NATO Allied and partner land forces can deploy anytime, anywhere. Combined Resolve 25-2 demonstrates multinational cooperation, integration, and readiness to promote peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Fallon, released)
|05.16.2025
|05.16.2025 13:11
|B-Roll
|962731
|250516-Z-OP329-1001
|DOD_110999331
|00:01:20
|HOHENFELS, DE
|1
|1
