    1-67 Armor conducts attack-by-fire training during Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Fallon 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to A and B Companies, 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct an attack-by-fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams tanks during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 in Hohenfels, Germany, May 16, 2025. NATO Allied and partner land forces can deploy anytime, anywhere. Combined Resolve 25-2 demonstrates multinational cooperation, integration, and readiness to promote peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Fallon, released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962731
    VIRIN: 250516-Z-OP329-1001
    Filename: DOD_110999331
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

