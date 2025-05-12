Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USPS Commemorates Military Anniversaries

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The U.S. Postal Service unveils three individual commemorative stamps honoring the 250th anniversaries of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps during a ceremony in Washington, May 16, 2025. The stamps recognize each military service branch’s enduring legacy and unwavering dedication.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 12:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962727
    Filename: DOD_110999253
    Length: 00:35:13
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USPS Commemorates Military Anniversaries, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download