    Spring 2025 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This video, taken May 4, 2025, features an up-close look at nature at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962718
    VIRIN: 250504-A-OK556-8999
    Filename: DOD_110999221
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army outdoor recreation operations

