Eating with Bryan - Col. Kosalka

This week on Eating with Bryan, Bryan joins Col. Kosalka, commander of the Polish Army’s 43rd WOG, for a cross-cultural lunch at the Żagań dining facility. Together, they build trays for each other, trade Polish tongue twisters, and explore the Poland Provided Logistic Support (PPLS) meals that are fueling the force. From fresh ingredients to hearty entrees, get a firsthand look at what’s being served in Żagań—and stay tuned to find out where Bryan dines next!



Eating with Bryan is a social media series that showcases dining experiences across USAG Poland, highlighting the variety and quality of food available to service members. Hosted by Bryan Araujo, the series explores different dining facilities, special meals, and food-related events, often featuring guest appearances from soldiers, leadership, and special visitors. The series provides an engaging and lighthearted look at military dining while promoting healthy and balanced meal choices.



Background music: "Beer-Blues" by koi-discovery.