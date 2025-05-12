Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eating with Bryan - Col. Kosalka

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    04.17.2025

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    This week on Eating with Bryan, Bryan joins Col. Kosalka, commander of the Polish Army’s 43rd WOG, for a cross-cultural lunch at the Żagań dining facility. Together, they build trays for each other, trade Polish tongue twisters, and explore the Poland Provided Logistic Support (PPLS) meals that are fueling the force. From fresh ingredients to hearty entrees, get a firsthand look at what’s being served in Żagań—and stay tuned to find out where Bryan dines next!

    Eating with Bryan is a social media series that showcases dining experiences across USAG Poland, highlighting the variety and quality of food available to service members. Hosted by Bryan Araujo, the series explores different dining facilities, special meals, and food-related events, often featuring guest appearances from soldiers, leadership, and special visitors. The series provides an engaging and lighthearted look at military dining while promoting healthy and balanced meal choices.

    Background music: "Beer-Blues" by koi-discovery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 11:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 962712
    VIRIN: 250417-D-GJ183-4499
    Filename: DOD_110999070
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ZAGAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eating with Bryan - Col. Kosalka, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download