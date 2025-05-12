U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek Shout Out For Marine Corps Marathon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek, the support officer with Expeditionary Warfare School, gives a shout out to the volunteers and participants of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon while standing in front of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia., May 5, 2025. Tejcek is not only a Marine Corps officer, but an olympic bobsledder for Team USA. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)