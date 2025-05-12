Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek Shout Out For Marine Corps Marathon

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek, the support officer with Expeditionary Warfare School, gives a shout out to the volunteers and participants of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon while standing in front of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia., May 5, 2025. Tejcek is not only a Marine Corps officer, but an olympic bobsledder for Team USA. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962710
    VIRIN: 250505-M-VM953-9879
    Filename: DOD_110999052
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    MCB Quantico; Team USA; author; Marine Corps Marathon;

