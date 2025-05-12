U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek Shout Out For Marine Corps Marathon

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek, the support officer with Expeditionary Warfare School, gives a shout out to the volunteers and participants of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon while standing in front of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia., May 5, 2025. Tejcek is not only a Marine Corps officer, but an olympic bobsledder for Team USA. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)
