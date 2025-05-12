Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Leaders Testify on Cyber Posture 

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Department leaders speak with the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee regarding the department’s cyberwarfare, cyber defense postures and the health of the Cyber Mission Force during a hearing in Washington, May 16, 2025. The witnesses include Laurie Buckhout, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, and Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander of U.S. Cyber Command and performing the duties of the director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 10:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962708
    Filename: DOD_110998999
    Length: 01:00:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Leaders Testify on Cyber Posture , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download