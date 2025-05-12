Defense Leaders Testify on Cyber Posture 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Department leaders speak with the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee regarding the department’s cyberwarfare, cyber defense postures and the health of the Cyber Mission Force during a hearing in Washington, May 16, 2025. The witnesses include Laurie Buckhout, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, and Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander of U.S. Cyber Command and performing the duties of the director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service.