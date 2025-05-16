Social Media - Wyvern 1 Radio: May 16, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31 FW command chief, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 16, 2025. Throughout the segment, Clark and Flores touched on the 31 FW anniversary celebration, encouraged Wyverns to attend the Primavera Bazaar, and provided closing remarks for police Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)