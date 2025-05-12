video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Memorial Day video was thoughtfully produced to honor the enduring legacy of all service members and to solemnly reflect on the profound sacrifice made by our nation’s heroes for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 16, 2025. This tribute underscores the Air Force Reserve’s unwavering commitment to preserving freedom and supporting the Department of Defense’s mission to remember, respect, and uphold the values for which they gave their lives. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Mr. Ivan Rivera)