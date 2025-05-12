A Memorial Day video was thoughtfully produced to honor the enduring legacy of all service members and to solemnly reflect on the profound sacrifice made by our nation’s heroes for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 16, 2025. This tribute underscores the Air Force Reserve’s unwavering commitment to preserving freedom and supporting the Department of Defense’s mission to remember, respect, and uphold the values for which they gave their lives. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 10:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962705
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110998951
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.