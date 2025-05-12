Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A Memorial Day video was thoughtfully produced to honor the enduring legacy of all service members and to solemnly reflect on the profound sacrifice made by our nation’s heroes for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 16, 2025. This tribute underscores the Air Force Reserve’s unwavering commitment to preserving freedom and supporting the Department of Defense’s mission to remember, respect, and uphold the values for which they gave their lives. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 10:11
