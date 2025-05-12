Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES, NATO allies, execute aeromedical evacuation exercise B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron partner with NATO allies to conduct a mass casualty exercise on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 15, 2025. Throughout the mass casualty exercise, 24 medical technicians from the Royal Netherlands Air Force, Polish air force, Belgian air force, and Royal Danish Air Force were able to learn and teach critical techniques for the transport and care of patients on board the C-130H aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962701
    VIRIN: 250515-F-VY348-5782
    Filename: DOD_110998858
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AES, NATO allies, execute aeromedical evacuation exercise B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Mass Casualty Exercise
    Lithuania
    interfly
    86th AES
    C-130H Hercules

