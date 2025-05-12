86th AES, NATO allies, execute aeromedical evacuation exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron partner with NATO allies to conduct a mass casualty exercise on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 15, 2025. Throughout the mass casualty exercise, 24 medical technicians from the Royal Netherlands Air Force, Polish air force, Belgian air force, and Royal Danish Air Force were able to learn and teach critical techniques for the transport and care of patients on board the C-130H aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)