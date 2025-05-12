Interview: US space institute officer discusses space, electromagnetic warfare operations at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joe Spegele, a liaison officer for the National Security Space Institute (NSSI), U.S. Space Forces – Europe and Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF), discusses the primary objectives of the space and electromagnetic warfare operations academics, as well as the desired outcomes from the instruction during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Agadir, Morocco, May 15, 2025. Spegele also highlighted the hands-on portion of the course, emphasizing the utilization of the Hawaii National Guard's NITE OWL LITE system, a geolocation apparatus for signals intelligence. This space-focused academics course enhanced the U.S. joint force's ability to navigate contested information environments, integrate seamlessly with allied forces and maintain communication dominance in future multinational operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)