Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: US space institute officer discusses space, electromagnetic warfare operations at African Lion 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Joe Spegele, a liaison officer for the National Security Space Institute (NSSI), U.S. Space Forces – Europe and Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF), discusses the primary objectives of the space and electromagnetic warfare operations academics, as well as the desired outcomes from the instruction during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Agadir, Morocco, May 15, 2025. Spegele also highlighted the hands-on portion of the course, emphasizing the utilization of the Hawaii National Guard's NITE OWL LITE system, a geolocation apparatus for signals intelligence. This space-focused academics course enhanced the U.S. joint force's ability to navigate contested information environments, integrate seamlessly with allied forces and maintain communication dominance in future multinational operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 09:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962688
    VIRIN: 250515-A-MI845-1610
    Filename: DOD_110998762
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: AGADIR, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: US space institute officer discusses space, electromagnetic warfare operations at African Lion 2025, by SSG Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HAWAII AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    TIC
    innovation
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download