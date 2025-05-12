Video Reel: Sixteen miles. No shortcuts.
Every step tested resolve, but our warriors pressed on through the early morning with grit in their boots. This is what elite looks like.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 07:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962674
|VIRIN:
|250513-Z-DX255-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110998556
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Day Four: National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
