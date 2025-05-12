Juan Guzman, Family Readiness Support Assistant for the 21st Special Troops Battalion, interviews 21st Theater Sustainment Command spouse and Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Margaret Stolzoff, on her experience as a military spouse and on raising a family in Germany.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 07:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962669
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-IK992-9284
|Filename:
|DOD_110998489
|Length:
|00:19:49
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Spouse named Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.