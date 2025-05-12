Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Spouse named Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Juan Guzman, Family Readiness Support Assistant for the 21st Special Troops Battalion, interviews 21st Theater Sustainment Command spouse and Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Margaret Stolzoff, on her experience as a military spouse and on raising a family in Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 07:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962669
    VIRIN: 250515-A-IK992-9284
    Filename: DOD_110998489
    Length: 00:19:49
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Spouse named Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military spouse
    military family
    army family
    Army spouse
    Army life

