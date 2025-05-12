U.S. Army Innovating in Europe, Transforming in Contact With Armor And New Drone Technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, prepare for mobilization into the training site while participating in the Army's Transforming in Contact 2.0 Initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 15, 2025.



Soldiers prepare to mobilize in order to ensure their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. First Class Richard Hoppe, Sgt. Carlos Parra, Sgt. Samantha Hill, and Spc. Justin Fallon)