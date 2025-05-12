Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Innovating in Europe, Transforming in Contact With Armor And New Drone Technology

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Fallon, Sgt. Samantha Hill, Staff Sgt. Richard Hoppe and Cpl. Carlos Parra

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, prepare for mobilization into the training site while participating in the Army's Transforming in Contact 2.0 Initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 15, 2025.

    Soldiers prepare to mobilize in order to ensure their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. First Class Richard Hoppe, Sgt. Carlos Parra, Sgt. Samantha Hill, and Spc. Justin Fallon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 05:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962667
    VIRIN: 250515-A-PV404-1554
    Filename: DOD_110998363
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Innovating in Europe, Transforming in Contact With Armor And New Drone Technology, by SPC Justin Fallon, SGT Samantha Hill, SSG Richard Hoppe and CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    TIC
    stronger together
    Combined Resolve
    Train to Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download