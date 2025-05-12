U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, prepare for mobilization into the training site while participating in the Army's Transforming in Contact 2.0 Initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 15, 2025.
Soldiers prepare to mobilize in order to ensure their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. First Class Richard Hoppe, Sgt. Carlos Parra, Sgt. Samantha Hill, and Spc. Justin Fallon)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 05:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962667
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-PV404-1554
|Filename:
|DOD_110998363
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Innovating in Europe, Transforming in Contact With Armor And New Drone Technology, by SPC Justin Fallon, SGT Samantha Hill, SSG Richard Hoppe and CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS
