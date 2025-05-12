U.S. Army Patriot Unit Conducts Live Fire Talisman Sabre 21

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962666" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Talisman Sabre 21, Australia’s largest military exercise with the United States, showcases the enduring strength of the alliance built on decades of cooperation and trust. The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade plays a vital role in enhancing air and missile defense capabilities, integrating joint and bilateral operations to deter and counter threats in the Indo-Pacific region. Through rigorous training alongside Australian Defence Force counterparts, U.S. forces refine their ability to conduct complex multi-domain operations, ensuring readiness for a wide range of missions and contingencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Raquel Birk)