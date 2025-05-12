U.S. Army Patriot Unit Talisman Sabre 21 B-Roll

Talisman Sabre 21, Australia’s largest military exercise with the United States, showcases the enduring strength of the alliance built on decades of cooperation and trust. The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade plays a vital role in enhancing air and missile defense capabilities, integrating joint and bilateral operations to deter and counter threats in the Indo-Pacific region. Through rigorous training alongside Australian Defence Force counterparts, U.S. forces refine their ability to conduct complex multi-domain operations, ensuring readiness for a wide range of missions and contingencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Raquel Birk)
|07.31.2021
Date Posted: 05.16.2025
|B-Roll
|962662
|210731-A-PI656-4249
|DOD_110998333
|00:04:13
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|0
|0
