Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Patriot Unit Talisman Sabre 21 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Talisman Sabre 21, Australia’s largest military exercise with the United States, showcases the enduring strength of the alliance built on decades of cooperation and trust. The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade plays a vital role in enhancing air and missile defense capabilities, integrating joint and bilateral operations to deter and counter threats in the Indo-Pacific region. Through rigorous training alongside Australian Defence Force counterparts, U.S. forces refine their ability to conduct complex multi-domain operations, ensuring readiness for a wide range of missions and contingencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 05:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962662
    VIRIN: 210731-A-PI656-4249
    Filename: DOD_110998333
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Patriot Unit Talisman Sabre 21 B-Roll, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IAMD
    Austraila
    INDOPACOM
    Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC)
    Free and Open Indo-Pacfic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download