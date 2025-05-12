Interview: U.S. Army Maj. Grant Whittington speaks about the planning and collaboration for exercise African Lion 2025

U.S. Army Maj. Grant Whittington, executive officer, 5th Battalion, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2nd SFAB), talks about the collaboration between 2nd SFAB and the Ghana Armed Forces to prepare for and execute exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 14, 2025, in Tamale, Ghana. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 06:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962650
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-YA103-3405
|Filename:
|DOD_110998256
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|TAMALE, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
