Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: U.S. Army Maj. Grant Whittington speaks about the planning and collaboration for exercise African Lion 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Grant Whittington, executive officer, 5th Battalion, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2nd SFAB), talks about the collaboration between 2nd SFAB and the Ghana Armed Forces to prepare for and execute exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 14, 2025, in Tamale, Ghana. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 06:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962650
    VIRIN: 250514-A-YA103-3405
    Filename: DOD_110998256
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: U.S. Army Maj. Grant Whittington speaks about the planning and collaboration for exercise African Lion 2025, by SSG Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion
    2SFAB
    StrongerTogether
    Republic of Ghana (Ghana)
    Allies & Partners
    Army SFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download